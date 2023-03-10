Arvind Kejriwal made ‘Prahlad’ reference just before Manish Sisodia’s bail hearing

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said on Friday that people who are serving the country and youngsters are being imprisoned, drawing comparisons between the current situation and the mythological story of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad.

He claimed, without mentioning any specific individuals, that just as Hiranyakashipu was unable to prevent Prahlad from worshipping God, so too could not stop the Prahlad of today. He reportedly called Manish Sisodia, his former deputy, Prahlad.

‘Hiranyakashipu had begun to regard himself as God. He made numerous attempts to deter Prahlad from following the path of God and tortured him. Some people have even started thinking of themselves as God nowadays. Prahlad, who is helping the nation and its children, was imprisoned. They weren’t able to stop Prahlad then, and they won’t be able to do it now.’