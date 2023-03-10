BJP MLA leaves the Karnataka Legislative Council, joins Congress

Puttanna, a member of the legislative council for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, joined the Congress on Thursday and accused the administration of widespread corruption.

Puttanna declared that he had submitted his resignation from the BJP’s central committee as well.

The four-time legislator who represents the Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban districts’ teachers’ constituency. His term on the council expires in October 2026 after he was re-elected in October 2020.

‘I made the decision today, and I left the BJP’s primary membership and the legislative council. I delivered a letter of resignation to the chairman of the legislative council’ Puttanna informed the press.

He claimed that the decision had to be made because of the rampant corruption in Karnataka.

The leader lamented that the suffocation prevented him from realising his aim of joining the BJP.

Puttanna asserted that the government was incapable of resolving even one issue.