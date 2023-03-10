Nick Jonas to be seen next with King in a new version of the latter’s superhit song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’

The next time Nick Jonas and King will be on screen together is in a new rendition of the superhit song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by the latter. The two musicians revealed their cooperation in a joint Instagram post. A poster of the collaboration was also distributed.

This Friday, the song will be released. The message says: ‘On Friday, ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ will be released! link to pre-save in bio,’ the post’s caption stated. Nick Jonas posted the phrase ‘Let’s go’ in the comment box.

Priyanka Chopra, the wife of Nick Jonas, joined the chorus of cheering supporters who praised the two.

King, also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has been winning hearts ever since his first release ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’. However, it was last year that he gripped the nation with his song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’. He has also made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Sahi Galat’ which featured in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.