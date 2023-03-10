OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from high-rise building in Gurugram

Father of OYO founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Ramesh Agarwal passed away after falling from the 20th storey of a building on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road.

The outcome of a thorough inquiry will determine if he accidently fell from the 20th story or committed suicide, informed the police.

‘With a heavy heart, my family and I would want to announce that our steadfast leader and my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, died away on March 10,’ Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement. He led a full life and daily served as an inspiration to me and a great number of people.