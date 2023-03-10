Tecno unveils’ Spark 10 Pro’: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched its ‘Tecno Spark 10 Pro’. The latest handset in the Spark series was unveiled at MWC 2023. The sale date and pricing details for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro are yet to be revealed. The phone will be sold in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations and in Starry Black and Pearl White colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an unspecified AI lens and it also sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with a dual LED flashlight. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.