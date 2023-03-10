UAE announces reduced school hours during Ramadan

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced revised school timings in Dubai. The authority informed that the school timings in Dubai during Ramadan should not exceed more than five hours of instruction time.

Lalitha Suresh, principal at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai told to a daily in the UAE that they will hold a consultation with the parents to determine the actual timings and submit it to the KDHA. Some schools have set a 7.45am to 12.45pm schedule from Monday to Thursday; and the usual school timing on Fridays.