CBI interrogates Tejashwi Yadav on land-for-jobs case

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, was asked by the CBI to appear for questioning in relation to the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday. Tejashwi has written to the investigation agency to request a postponement, citing the condition of his wife. As per reports, Mrs. Yadav is expecting.

A new date of Saturday was set after Mr. Yadav was originally summoned for questioning on March 4 but failed to show up before the CBI, informed officials.

The leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was requested to attend for questioning on Saturday afternoon, but he has not yet arrived at the CBI headquarters (CBI). Lalu Prasad, the leader of the RJD, and his wife Rabri Devi were recently questioned by the federal agency in Patna and Delhi, respectively.

The case involves individuals who were reportedly granted jobs in the railroads in exchange for giving or selling land tracts to the Yadav family and its affiliates at a discount, according to the officials. Tejashwi Yadav was between the ages of 14 and 19 when the alleged scheme allegedly took place between 2004 and 2009.