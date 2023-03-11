Easy remedies to reduce period pain

Several women face problems such as stomachache, tight belly, muscular pain, and physical discomfort during their periods. Pain and cramps during menstruation are an inevitable part of a woman’s life. Usually, blood flow is accompanied by mood swings, irritability, acne and fatigue. Women across the globe experience a shooting pain in the lower abdomen along with a backache, nausea and cramps in the legs. According to statistics, 9 out of 10 women express period pain.

It’s possible that this is a primary dysmenorrhea with no known reason. The cramping, however, might be so painful for some people that it interferes with their regular tasks. This is frequently observed in persons who have secondary dysmenorrhea, which is brought on by endometriosis.

Richa Pendake, Founder and CEO of Nutrizoe says that these issues can be reduced by following some simple remedies.

Also Read: Know all about Ethical non-monogamy

1. Endometriosis: This is a gynaecological condition wherein the lining cells of the uterus are found in fallopian tubes, pelvis tissue lining, and ovaries. The condition causes blood-filled cysts, internal bleeding, and in some cases bowel symptoms.

Practicing Yoga and relaxation techniques regularly will help reduce this problem. Including turmeric and anti-inflammatory foods like green leafy vegetables, blueberries, ginger, etc will also help.

2. Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases (PID): PID is caused due to untreated sexually transmitted infections (STI). PID affect the female reproductive tract with symptoms like inflammation, painful menstrual cramps, scarring, infertility, etc.

Antibiotics can help treat PID in its early stages. Practice safe sex and take regular tests for sexually transmitted diseases in case of the above symptoms.

3. Uterine Fibroids: These noncancerous growths of the uterus can range from microscopic size to large enough to alter the uterus’ shape.

Pelvic muscle massages help relax them and bring down the inflammation leading to reduced cramping. A warm bath can also helpful.

4. Copper IUD (Intrauterine Device): It is a temporary, non-hormonal birth control device used to prevent pregnancy for up to 10 years. They however tend to disrupt the menstrual cycle by making them painful and heavier during the initial cycles after their insertion.

If you face worsening period pain after years since the IUD was inserted, consulting the gynaecologist is preferable.