Infosys president Mohit Joshi quits, joins Tech Mahindra as MD, CEO

New Delhi: Infosys president Mohit Joshi has resigned from the company to join rival Tech Mahindra, the two firms informed the Stock Exchange. Mohit Joshi, who was part of Infosys since 2000, has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Infosys said that Mohit Joshi will be on leave from March 11 and his last date with the company would be June 9, 2023. ‘Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the resignation of Mohit Joshi, President. Effective March 11, 2023 he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company. This is for your information and records’, it said in a release.

As President, Mohit Joshi handled the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys. He was also the Chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd and led the firm’s software business which includes Finacle, our Global banking platform. Mohit Joshi had been invited for the Global Young Leader program at the World Economic Forum in 2014. He is the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and is a member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization). An MBA from Delhi University, Joshi has previously worked with ANZ Grindlays and ABN AMRO in their Corporate and Investment bank. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.