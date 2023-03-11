Union government releases Rs 1.40 lakh crore tax devolution sum to states

New Delhi: The Union government has released more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore as the 14th instalment of tax devolution to states. In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that this amount is as against the normal monthly devolution of 70,159 crore rupees.

At present, 41% of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states in a financial year. As per data by the Controller General of Accounts, the Centre has devolved Rs 6.68 lakh crore to states in the current financial year during April-January. This amount is up 22.4% from last year.