Virat Kohli notches his first half-century after 15 innings since January 2022

On March 11, Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test half-century against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Nonetheless, it took the 34-year-old hitter up to 14 months to go from 28th to 29th. The former Indian captain got a fifty against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town back in January 2022. Until Kagiso Rabada removed Virat Kohli from the game, the batsman had scored 79 runs off 201 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

With scores of 29, 45, 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 19 not out, 24, 1, 12, 44, 20, 22, and 13 following, Kohli continued to perform well. The veteran failed to reach 50 runs in 15 innings.