Vladimir Putin will most likely attend the G20 summit in September in India’s capital New Delhi

According to officials cited by Bloomberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably attend the G20 conference in September in New Delhi, India.

The Russian president had to miss the last two meetings, so the Kremlin is reportedly striving to free up his calendar so that he can attend this one.

Although Putin was formally invited by India and the Kremlin accepted it, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

The article also states that the Kremlin is getting ready for the annual business meeting that will take place in Vladivostok on the eve of the summit on September 9–10 this year.

But it was pushed to a week later to give Putin greater flexibility and open the possibility that senior officials from India and China might attend the forum, Bloomberg reported quoting sources said.

Last year, Putin did not participate in the G20 event in Bali, Indonesia, and instead sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his place amidst pressure from the West over the Ukraine invasion

A year before that as well Putin did not attend the leaders’ gathering in Rome as he was planning his invasion of Ukraine.