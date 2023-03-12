13 H3N2 virus cases reported in Kerala

Thirteen H3N2 cases have been reported overall in Kerala. The most recent three cases came from the Ernakulam district, while the remaining 10 individuals who had the viral illness previously diagnosed are from Palakkad and Alappuzha. None of the patients, according to health officials, are in a life-threatening situation.

The National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha is the only location in Kerala with the resources necessary to carry out the diagnostic tests needed to identify the illness.

However, the test findings are taking longer than expected because the Institute is overloaded with samples. In light of the scenario, the authorities have started the process of testing for H3N2 at the Thiruvananthapuram Public Health Laboratory as well.

As this was going on, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) issued warnings about H3N2 to pregnant women, young children, old people, and those with significant illnesses. The DHS advised them to seek medical attention as soon as they noticed symptoms of the illness, which is a specific type of influenza (flu).

Officials further stated that Kerala had seen an increase in H1N1 cases. Although the virus has been found in 19 people so far in March, just one person has passed away from the illness.