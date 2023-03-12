Circular denouncing the ‘Kakkukali’ play being read aloud in churches in Thrissur

In response to the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) recent description of the play Kakkukali’s content as ‘anti-Christian,’ a circular was read out in the churches here on Sunday condemning the government’s backing for the performance.

The circular, which referred to the play as ‘worse than the garbage of Brahmapuram,’ also announced that a Collectorate march will be planned on Monday to condemn it.

The play, a stage adaptation of author Francis Norohna’s short story, tells the story of a young woman who entered a convent but subsequently left because she couldn’t handle the new lifestyle.

The play’s and story’s title alludes to a game that kids in Kerala play.

According to Manorama News, KCBC recently stated that the play is a stain on the State’s culture and shouldn’t be performed any longer.

Also, the Thrissur archdiocese claimed that it misrepresents convents as places where people are exploited. Also, a meeting was called to go through its details.

Recently, ‘Kakkukali’ was presented at the Guruvayur Sargolsavam and the International Drama Festival of Kerala.