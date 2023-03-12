Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold per 10 gram has increased marginally. The yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,950 per 10 gram, up by Rs 500. Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,120 per 8 gram and Rs 5140 per 1 gram. In the last three days, the price of yellow metal declined sharply. In the last three days, the precious metal suffered a loss of Rs 760 per 8 gram. Gold traded at Rs 40,720 per 8 gram. This was the lowest price of yellow metal reported this month.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 55,308 per 10 gram, up Rs 7 or 0.01%. Silver May futures settled lower by Rs 484 at Rs 61,500 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices e ased on Friday. The concern over the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day to assess the likely path of the Federal Reserve’s rate-tightening cycle influenced investors. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,828.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,832.90.