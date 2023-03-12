Know the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common disease in women. It is common in women of all ages. Hence the need for timely screening to manage breast cancer is very important to improve quality of life. Breast cancer cases are on the rise in the country. Because 1 in 28 Indian women are prone to breast cancer. It is higher among urban women (1 in 22) than rural women (1 in 6).

Breast cancer can have different symptoms for different people. Most don’t notice any signs at all. Your breast tissue is the starting point of breast cancer. A mass of tissue is produced when breast cells mutation (alter) and grow out of control (tumour). Breast cancer can spread to the tissue surrounding your breast, just as other types of cancer.

Also Read: Know all types of Polycystic ovary syndrome

Early signs:

Painful or non-painful lumps of various sizes

Change in breast shape

Pain in the breasts not associated with menstruation

Discoloration and sores on the skin of the breasts

A condition where the nipple or nipple is pulled inwards

Bloody or non-bloody discharge from the breasts

Lumps and swelling in the armpits and neck