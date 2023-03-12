Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat named Dipish. A has won the4 grand prize of Dh1 million at the 119th weekly Mahzooz draw. He won Dh1,457,500 in this draw. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. The second prize of Dh200,000 went to 25 participants, and the third prize of Dh250 went to 1,030 participants.

Also Read: Second part of Budget Session of Parliament to begin tomorrow

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.