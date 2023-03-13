11 days later, the Brahmapuram sewage plant fire’s poisonous vapours are still spreading

Toxic fumes continue to emanate from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi more than 11 days after the fire started. The Brahmapuram fire, according to the opposition parties in the Assembly, was Kerala’s worst man-made calamity to date.

The Brahmapuram waste treatment facility fire in Kochi has been put out to a 95 percent extinguishment rate, informed the Kerala government on Sunday.

‘The fire has been put out to a 95 percent extent. Yet, the landfill’s smoke is still present. Within two days, the firefighters hope to bring the smoke under control’ said Umesh NSK, district collector for Ernakulam.

On March 2, a fire started at a waste treatment facility managed by the Kochi Corporation.