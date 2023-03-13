Amit Shah: Modi’s government saved Kerala by outlawing PFI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that residents of the southern state value tranquilly one month after suggesting that Kerala was dangerous.

On Sunday, he spoke at a BJP gathering in Thrissur. The statement made by Amit Shah was, ‘I know the people of Kerala don’t condone violence or the violent tactics of communists.’

Shah made the implication that Karnataka was safer than its neighbouring state of Kerala when speaking at an event in Mangaluru last month.

‘You are aware of the situation in Kerala. Must I say more?’ Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was upset by Amit Shah’s remarks in Mangaluru and demanded an explanation.

Shah added that by outlawing the Popular Front of India, the Narendra Modi-led union government had made Kerala safer (PFI).

‘ To save Kerala, the Modi administration outlawed PFI. It was a move made with the purpose of protecting national security, but the Congress and the Communists don’t like it because they want the vote banks,’ explained Shah.

After a statewide crackdown by the National Investigation Agency, the Centre in September used the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act to impose a ban on the Islamic political organisation PFI.