Biden promises to ‘fully account for’ for bank failures

In an effort to reassure Citizens that their money are secure, President Joseph Biden promised on Sunday to hold ‘totally accountable’ anyone responsible for the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank.

In a statement, Biden said, ‘I am firmly committed to holding those culpable for this mistake completely accountable and to continuing our work to tighten monitoring and regulation of larger institutions so that we are not in this situation again.’

The president continued in comments he also shared on Twitter, ‘The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them.’