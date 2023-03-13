Class 10 general science exam paper from the Assam Board leaked; exam canceled

The general science question paper for the Class 10 state board exam was leaked, informed the Assam Government, who announced the cancellation of the exam on Monday.

According to Ranoj Pegu, the education minister, a police report has been made, and the CID has been instructed to look into the situation.

‘Yesterday night, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) learned that the general science exam paper for today had been compromised. The exam was consequently cancelled. The next date would be revealed in due course,’ Pegu told the reporters present.

He claimed that a thorough investigation will identify the leak’s origin and its perpetrators.

‘Teacher participation is without a doubt. The paperwork is maintained at police stations and only transported to testing locations in the morning.’