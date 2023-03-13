Junior doctors in the UK started a three-day strike demanding a hike in their salaries

Junior doctors in the UK have begun a three-day strike in protest for a pay raise. Hospitals may have to cancel tens of thousands of outpatient appointments and operations this week as a result of the strike, which is anticipated to have a significant impact on numerous services.

The fact that the NHS has had to delay a lot more treatments than it did when the nurses and ambulance employees were on strike a few weeks ago is a good indicator of the strike’s severity.

A 72-hour work stoppage by 61,000 junior doctors, including trainees, will begin at 7 am on Monday in order to demand a 26% salary increase.

Health secretary, Steve Barclay, had asked British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) to call off the action without committing to start negotiations over the matter. So the bodies have decided to go ahead with the planned strikes.

Junior doctors won’t be available in areas offering life-or-death care, including A&E, critical care and maternity services.