Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 1,03,732.39 crore in last week. During the holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 673.84 points or 1.12%. The top losers in the markets were Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Bharti Airtel and ITC were the only gainers in the market.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries slipped by Rs 41,878.37 crore to Rs 15,71,724.26 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 18,134.73 crore to Rs 5,88,379.98 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 15,007.38 crore to Rs 8,86,300.20 crore, and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 12,360.59 crore to Rs 4,88,399.39 crore.

HDFC’s market valuation diminished by Rs 6,893.18 crore to Rs 4,77,524.24 crore. Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) valuation slumped by Rs 4,281.09 crore to Rs 12,18,848.31 crore. Infosys’s markert valuation declined by Rs 3,555.83 crore to Rs 6,19,155.97 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 1,621.22 crore to Rs 5,78,739.57 crore.

Meanwhile, the market valuation of Bharti Airtel gained by Rs 5,071.99 crore to Rs 4,31,230.51 crore. The mcap of ITC surged Rs 4,036.2 crore to Rs 4,81,922.33 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.