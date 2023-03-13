State government orders closure of open-air bars from April 1

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has ordered to close all the ‘ahatas’ (open-air bars or liquor vends) in the state. The open-air bars or liquor vends will be shut from April 1.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this.

‘All the Ahatas in Madhya Pradesh will be closed from April 1. Whoever wants to drink alcohol should take it to his house,’ said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet in February decided to close all ‘ahatas’ in the state. The decision was taken to discourage the consumption of alcohol. From April 1, liquor will be sold and purchased over the counter at liquor shops and no public consumption will be allowed.