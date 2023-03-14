Ground station of the jointly developed India-Bhutan satellite inaugurated in Thimpu, the capital city of Bhutan

At Thimpu, Bhutan’s capital city, the ground station for the jointly developed India-Bhutan satellite was officially opened. It is a ground-based system that facilitates communication with and reception of data from the satellite. Radio waves are transmitted and received by ground stations, the main part of which is the parabolic antenna, to connect with satellites.

According to the Indian Space Research Organization, ‘this ground station will allow Bhutan to receive data from India-Bhutan SAT, relevant to its territory, directly from the satellite and process it in real-time’ (ISRO).

The inauguration in Bhutan was carried out by Dr Somanath, chairman ISRO and secretary, Department of Space, Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, Bhutan’s foreign minister, Lyonpo Karma Wangdi, Bhutan’s minister of industry, commerce and employment and Sudhakar Delea, Indian ambassador to Bhutan.

BhutanSat was launched as a piggyback payload on ISRO’s PSLV C54 rocket on November 26, 2022. The primary satellite payload was Indo-French ocean observation satellite EOS-6 and there were eight nanosatellites on board including BhutanSat.