Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol extend hearty birthday wishes to cousin Abhay Deol

Mumbai: It’s actor Abhay Deol’s birthday today and he has received loads of heartfelt wishes on social media. His cousins Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also extended warm birthday greetings to him.

Sharing a candid picture of Abhay, Bobby took to Instagram and wrote, ‘Love you @abhaydeol..Happy Birthday!’ Responding to his post, Abhay commented, ‘I remember when you clicked this’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Sunny dropped a cute picture of Abhay. In the image, he is seen cuddling his dog. ‘Happy birthday Dimpy’, Sunny captioned the post, hinting that Dimpy is Abhay’s nickname. ‘Thank you bhaiyya’, Abhay commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Abhay was born into a Punjabi Jat family to Ajit Singh Deol and Usha Deol. He is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra, and the cousin of Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana Deol. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay was recently seen in Netflix’s web series ‘Trial By Fire’, which portrays the gruelling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. Based on the best-seller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.