US President Biden signs an executive order to increase the background checks before the purchase of guns

President Joe Biden of the United States signed an executive order on Tuesday that will expand background checks before gun purchases and encourage the use of ‘red flag’ laws.

At Monterey Park, California, where a shooter opened fire in January during a Lunar New Year party, killing 11 people, the president introduced the new policy.

While addressing the immigrant community in Monterey Park, Biden recounted the valiant performance put up by a karaoke-singing grandmother while the shootout took place.

Lawmakers was urged by Biden to exercise ‘responsibility’ and put a stop to the widespread usage of semi-automatic, military-style firearms in shooting sprees.

‘Prohibit assault rifles. Act right away. Enough! Get moving. Make a major move,’ he advised.

Among the various measures enacted by Biden on Tuesday, the most important was the executive order to tighten background check rules.

The orders issued by Biden directed the attorney general to clamp down on vendors who are selling guns without carrying out proper checks and also specify who qualifies as a dealer.