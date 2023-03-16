New CBI date for Tejashwi Yadav in the land-for-jobs case

After evading a summons in a corruption investigation three times, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, consented to appear before the CBI on March 25 after receiving assurances that he wouldn’t be arrested this month.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader will join the CBI probe at its headquarters in Delhi on March 25, Tejshwi Yadav’s attorney said the court, emphasising the central agency’s assertions that ‘at this stage, there is no endeavour to arrest him.’

Mr. Yadav filed a petition with the Delhi High Court yesterday contesting the CBI’s choice to summon him to its Delhi headquarters rather than interrogate him in Bihar.

The current Bihar Assembly session will end on April 5, thus Mr. Yadav requested the investigating officer provide him some time in his petition to get the summons quashed.

The CBI searched Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi home earlier this week. Also, the ED searched homes connected to his sister Ragini Yadav and other people.