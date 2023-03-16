Second song of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum,’ ‘Marakkilla Njan’ released

The second video song of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ is now released on social media.

Actor Unni Mukundan released the film’s initial poster, while Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi unveiled the trailer. ‘Mathappan’, a thief, experiences unforeseen events in his life, in the film directed by East Coast Vijayan and produced by East Coast Communications.

KV Anil wrote the script for the film, which features Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role, alongside Anusree and Bengali actress Mokksha as the female leads.

The film also stars several well-known actors such as Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, and Mala Parvathy in significant roles.

Santhosh Varma wrote the lyrics for the film’s music, composed by Ranjin Raj.

Ratheesh Ram is the cinematographer, while John Kutty is the film’s editor. The art direction is managed by Rajeev Kovilakam, and Sachin Sudhakaran is responsible for the sound design. Dhanya Balakrishnan is the costume designer.

Listen to the song here :