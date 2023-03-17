‘Alarming number’; Tamilnadu minister about class 12 pupils missing exams

An alarmingly high number of pupils were absent for the Class 12 board exams, said the education minister for Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh, on Thursday.

Mahesh told the media that 5.6% of all students did not show up for the 12th Board Tamil language exam.

‘We are holding negotiations with the officials of the Education department,’ the minister stated.

The minister added that CEOs and all other authorities participated in an online conversation. ‘CEOs have reported an alarming number of students, primarily from the districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Thiruvannamalai, who did not show up for their exams. This matter is being addressed, and a committee will be established to find a solution’ the minister declared.