French delegation visits ISRO headquarters in India’s southern Bengaluru city

On Thursday, a group from the French National Assembly’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs paid a visit to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, India’s southernmost city.

The French delegation is travelling to India, and the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating their trip (MEA).

The director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, Dr. R. Umamaheswaran, briefed the French delegation on the Indian space programme on behalf of the Indian Space Agency and the Department of Space (DoS) of the Indian government.

The top scientist emphasised the advancements made by the Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Program in India and the opening of the country’s space industry to private companies.

ISRO said that the visiting French delegation appreciated the long-standing bilateral space cooperation and the opportunities available for the industries in the Indian space sector. The French parliamentary delegation also agreed to work for continued support from the French government for further strengthening the India-France space relations.

India and France have had a long history of cooperation in the space domain. In the 1970s, ISRO and CNES (French space agency) teams worked jointly on developing the Viking engine—a liquid-fuelled rocket engine.