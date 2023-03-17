Guest worker wins Rs 75 lakh in the Kerala lottery and flees to the police station out of fear

Late on Tuesday night, a man entered the Muvattupuzha Police Station bearing an uncommon ailment. He was looking for protection for a valued possession—a lottery ticket—rather than to report a crime.

Kolkata-born SK Badesh had just discovered that he possessed a Kerala state lottery (Stree Sakthi ticket) that had won the top prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Badesh feared that it would be taken from him. He couldn’t think of anything else except to hide out at the closest police station.

He had purchased the ticket in Chottanikkara, where he went to work paving a road.

The on-duty cops reassured Badesh and helped him comprehend the procedures needed to cash in the prize.

According to the state police media cell, Badesh returned a relieved guy who is now eager to return home with his newly acquired fortune.