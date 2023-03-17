Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to hit the OTT space after shattering all the box office records

Pathaan, the film by Shah Rukh Khan, is about to enter the OTT sector after surpassing all box office records. On January 25, the movie, in which Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play crucial roles, was released in theatres. Since then, it has raked in astounding sums at the global box office.

After a successful theatrical run, the movie will be made available to anyone who missed it via the OTT platform. According to media sources, the movie will be accessible on Prime Video beginning March 22, 2022.

56 days after the movie’s theatrical release, Siddharth Anand’s first directorial effort will make its online streaming debut. There hasn’t been any official announcement yet.

As a treat to all the fans, the makers might add some deleted scenes in the OTT version. During an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand talked about a scene that was deleted from the film.

SRK’s comeback movie has been earning whooping numbers from day 1. The film has completed 50 days in theatres and is still earning good numbers across the globe.