Sheikh Hamdan announces remote work for employees in Dubai

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council announced remote working for federal government employees during the holy month of Ramadan. 70% of government employees can work from home on Fridays.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9 am to 14:30 pm Monday -Thursday; and 9 am to 12 pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours.

The DGHR extended Ramadan wishes to Sheikh Mohamed; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highness’s Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and all UAE citizens and residents.