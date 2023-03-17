‘Some doctors deserve to be beaten’: Alleges MLA Ganesh Kumar; ‘Call for riot’: IMA reacts

Thiruvananthapuram: The statement by MLA K B Ganesh Kumar that ‘some doctors in the Health department deserve to be beaten and they are asking for it’ has not gone down well with doctors’ organizations. He criticized the doctors during the fund request discussion. They have termed it as a ‘call for a riot’ by the MLA, especially at a time when doctors are being targeted at various hospitals across the state.

While describing the ordeal of a widow from his constituency that she had to face at the government medical college, the MLA said while 70% of the doctors in the government sector are doing exemplary services, the remaining 30% are bringing shame to the health sector. Hence a few among them ‘deserve to be beaten up’, he had said.

However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out against the MLA’s statement. IMA said, ‘It is nothing but an open challenge to the law and order system prevailing in the society’. If there are any more attacks against doctors in the state, then the MLA cannot run away from the responsibility of it, said Dr N Sulphi, state president of IMA.

Ganesh had said in the assembly that despite intervention by the minister and the hospital superintendent, the doctor of the general surgery department hesitated to admit the patient. Ganesh Kumar also explained the ordeal some patients, including those from his constituency, had to face from government doctors. A 48-year-old woman from Pathanapuram was sent to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for specialist treatment after surgery at Paripally Medical College Hospital. Dr. RC Sreekumar Head of General Surgery Department refused to admit her or provide adequate treatment. The patient is suffering because the torn wound is not stitched for surgery.

After the intervention of the Health Minister, the Superintendent suggested to admit her. Ganesh said that if the government is ready for a vigilance investigation, he can provide more information about this.He also demanded a police inquiry to find the doctor who put a scissor inside a patient after surgery. Also, he also requested Health minister’s intervention in organ donation scheme ‘Mrithasanjeevani’.Ganesh Kumar said that what he says should not be misunderstood as against the government and stated that speaking against the system is not political. Ganesh, on Wednesday, said that a hospital in Kochi came forward to provide free treatment to the woman and she had been admitted there. However, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association took out a protest at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH against the MLA’s statement.