Two men arrested in Hong Kong for possession of children’s books that have been labelled seditious

Two men have been detained in Hong Kong for having children’s books that have been previously classified as seditious. Although there has previously been a crackdown on the publication of the aforementioned picture books, this is thought to be the first instance of an arrest for a simple possession.

The books, which are a part of a series called ‘Yangcun,’ recount the tale of a sheep town that must contend with the threat of wolf invasion.

Two guys, 38 and 50, were reportedly taken into custody on March 13. Police and customs officers inspected their homes and offices.

According to a Guardian report, a police press release cited by the local media claims that copies of the ‘seditious publications’ that allegedly ‘incited hatred or contempt’ against the Chinese and Hong Kong governments and the judiciary were found with them.

Since then, they have been released on bail, but have been told to report to the police next month.

Human Rights Watch has described the arrests as shameful and has alleged that the government is using its colonial-era law to clamp down on dissent.