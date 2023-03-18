Air India announces voluntary retirement scheme

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India announced voluntary retirement scheme. The scheme is offered for its non-flying employees. This is the second offer announced by the management. The offer is open till April 30. Earlier in June 2022, the management launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer.

All permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of 5 years of continuous service at the airline are eligible for the offer. The clerical and unskilled categories of employees, who have completed a minimum of 5 years of continuous service, are also eligible for voluntary retirement.

Tata Group had taken control of the public sector air carrier in January last year. The airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff.