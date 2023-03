Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Kolkata: Akasa Air announced flight services to Kolkata. Kolkata is the 17th destination of the air carrier. The airline will connect Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati with daily non-stop flights starting May 18. Kolkata will be Akasa Air’s second destination in West Bengal after flights connecting Bagdogra to Bengaluru.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air’s fleet size is now 14 and it will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

AKASA AIR NETWORK:

Kochi-Bengaluru

Bengaluru-Chennai

Bengaluru-Goa

Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam

Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar

Bengaluru-Kolkata

Bengaluru-Guwahati

Bengaluru-Bagdogra

Bengaluru-Varanasi

Bengaluru-Lucknow

Bengaluru-New Delhi

Bengaluru-Hyderabad

Bengaluru-Ahmedabad

Bengaluru-Pune

Bengaluru-Goa

Bengaluru-Mumbai

Chennai-Mumbai

Bhubaneswar-Pune

Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru

Kolkata-Guwahati

Kolkata-Bengaluru

Guwahati-Agartala

Guwahati-Bengaluru

Lucknow-Goa

Lucknow-Mumbai

Lucknow-Ahmedabad

Lucknow-Bengaluru

Delhi-Hyderabad

Delhi-Goa

Delhi-Mumbai

Delhi-Ahmedabad

Delhi-Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-Delhi

Ahmedabad-Lucknow

Ahmedabad-Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-Hyderabad

Ahmedabad-Goa

Ahmedabad-Mumbai

Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Mumbai-Delhi

Mumbai-Lucknow

Mumbai-Chennai

Mumbai-Bengaluru

Mumbai-Goa

Pune-Bhubaneswar

Pune-Bengaluru

Hyderabad-Ahmedabad

Hyderabad-Delhi

Hyderabad-Goa

Hyderabad-Bengaluru

Goa-Mumbai

Goa-Ahmedabad

Goa-Lucknow

Goa-Delhi