Forest Department likely to be add more stops in the Gavi tour

The Kerala Forest Department intends to add more locations to its well-liked Konni-Adavi-Gavi package. Currently, the excursion, which is run as a part of the department’s ecotourism programme, departs from Konni and ends there after seeing Gavi.

The current proposal is that from Gavi, the journey will continue to Parunthumpara, Thenmala, Achenkovil, Ponmudi, and Munnar.

‘The travel through the forest is safe and observation of wildlife could be carried out without concern as the tour is being organised by the Forest Department. In addition, guides and drivers are provided by Vana Samrakshana Samithi members who are knowledgeable about the forest and its wildlife,’ informed a Forest Department official.