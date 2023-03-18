India calls the Himalayan Front situation with China ‘fragile and dangerous’

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Saturday that the situation between India and China in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas is unstable and dangerous, with military units stationed quite close to one another in some areas.

More than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or hurt while 20 Indian soldiers gave their lives in service to their nation.

Midway through 2020, when the two sides clashed in the area, the situation was tense; however, rounds of diplomatic and military negotiations have helped to defuse it.

In December, violence broke out in the eastern part of the unmarked boundary between the two countries, although no one was killed.

According to military assessments, there are spots where our troops are quite close together and hence quite risky, said S Jaishankar at an India Today summit. ‘The situation, in my opinion, still remains very delicate,’ he added.