IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

Chennai: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package from Chennai. IRCTC launched Chennai-Shirdi package to Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

This 3-nights and 4-days tour package is offered in 2 different categories: standard and comfort. Train number 22601 will leave from Chennai Central Railway Station on every Wednesday at 10.10 am.

The cost of the package is Rs 5,100 per person in Single occupancy, Rs 3,550 per person for double occupancy and Rs 3,400 per person for triple occupancy in the standard package. The comfort package costs Rs 7,900 for a single room, Rs 6,350 for a double room and Rs 6,210 for a triple room.

This tour package can be booked online through IRCTC’s website, irctctourism.com. Bookings can also be made through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, zonal offices and regional offices.