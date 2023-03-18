Labourer sentenced to 88 years severe jail for sexually abusing 9-year-old child

A Kasaragod court sentenced a 60-year-old labourer who repeatedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl to 88 years of jail.

Including rape and kidnapping, Muhammed alias Elsur Muhammed of Delampady was found guilty of all four counts he was brought up against him, informed the public prosecutor Prakash Ammannaya.

He claimed that Muhammad used to lure the young woman to a neighbouring rubber plantation by offering to bring her mangoes and gooseberries as well as to sexually assault her. The most recent assault, according to the girl, occurred on August 14, 2019, said Ammannaya.

When a different girl, who was 11 years old, notified her mother that Muhammad was molesting her, the crime was found. The nine-year-old child was also being abused, the girl’s mother was also informed by the youngster.

According to the public prosecutor, the two girls are neighbours and come from low-income homes.

Under the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act, the Adhur police station opened two cases.