Actor Salman Khan receives threat mail from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Complaint filed

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has received a threat mail from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said his team and has filed a complaint with the Bandra police. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in a Delhi jail, is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The threat mail was sent on Saturday afternoon to the actor’s office e-mail address. It said that Goldy Brar – a Canada-based gangster and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi – wanted to talk to the actor. Mumbai cops said they are examining the e-mail. This is not the first time that the actor has been threatened by the gangster.

In 2018, when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Lawrence Bishnoi had said Salman Khan had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnois, a sect that has love for animals among its tenets, by hunting a blackbuck – a charge that the actor was eventually acquitted of.

In November last year, the Maharashtra government decided that Mumbai Police will provide Y+ grade of security cover to Salman Khan – an upgrade by two levels – in light of recent threats to him allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman Khan has for years had private security as well. He is shadowed by his main guard, Gurmeet Singh alias Shera.