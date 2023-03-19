Emirate in UAE announces special permits to extend work hours

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that businesses in the emirate will need special permits to extend working hours during Ramadan. All business establishments like as stores and shops need to apply for this permit in order to continue operations after midnight during the holy month. The permits can be applied for online at www.shjmun.gov.ae.

The civic authority has also listed the establishments that are the exception to this rule. Restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias can extend working hours beyond midnight without this permit. Engineering contractors are not allowed to obtain this permit to work after midnight.

Also Read: Gulf country offers visa-free entry for tourists from 103 countries

How to apply for a permit:

Log in to the website and choose Eectronic and Smart Services.

Choose Services of the Control and Inspection Department.

Apply for a permit for working during the night during Ramadan.

Follow the onsceen steps.

Upload the necessary documents to get the permit issued.