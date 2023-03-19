Everything you need to know about ‘Menstrual Cups’

Menstrual cup is type of reusable feminine hygiene product. Menstrual cups is a small, flexible funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that you insert into your vagina to catch and collect period fluid.

As per studies, a woman uses more than 16,000 tampons or pads in her lifetime. More than 12.3 billion sanitary napkins, amounting to 113,000 tonnes of menstrual waste amass India’s landfills every year. These contains toxic substances, harmful chemicals and synthetic materials such as plastic. But menstrual cups are a safe, healthy and sustainable alternative to sanitary napkins and tampons.

Know how to use a menstrual cup:

To put it in:-

Step 1: Make sure your hands are clean. Wash them carefully before using the cup to avoid infections.

Step 2: Apply water or a water-based lubricate on the rim of the cup to insert the cup effortlessly.

Step 3: Fold the menstrual cup in half.

Step 4: Insert the cup rim side facing up into your vagina. It should sit a few inches below your cervix.

Step 5: Rotate the cup once after inserting in your vagina.

Once inserted, you should not feel the cup in your vagina. In case it is a little uncomfortable, it means that you haven’t inserted it properly.

To pull it out:-

Step 1: Begin with washing your hands and making sure that they are clean.

Step 2: Use your index finger and thumb to reach the rim of the cup and then pull out gently.

Step 3: Empty the cup into the toilet or sink and wash until clean for reuse.

Menstrual cup is affordable and safer than pads and tampons. It holds more blood than pads or tampons. It is also environmental friendly than pads and tampons.