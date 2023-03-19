J-K’s first foreign investment project kick started by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha

The foundation stone for the first foreign investment project in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the ‘Mall of Srinagar,’ was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

The mall will be built by Emaar Properties, a UAE-based real estate firm, and will cost an estimated Rs. 1,000 crore. It will be constructed on 12 acres of land in Srinagar’s Bemina area and will include retail, hospitality, and entertainment facilities.

The mall is expected to provide employment opportunities for thousands of local residents and contribute to the growth of the state’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The project is expected to be completed within two years and will be a significant step in J&K’s economic development.

The mall is also expected to provide a boost to the local economy, with the state government aiming to attract more foreign investment in the future.

The project will also help to create a more prosperous and stable future for the people of J&K, who have been affected by the region’s political instability and economic struggles.