Man assaults woman, shoves her inside cab on Delhi road, investigation underway

A video of a man beating up a woman on a busy road in Delhi’s Mongolpuri area has surfaced on social media. The man is seen repeatedly hitting the woman and pushing her inside a cab.

The incident reportedly took place on March 18, and the police have launched an investigation based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused has been identified and is absconding.

The police are searching for him and have also impounded the cab used in the incident. The woman has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding swift action against the accused. This incident highlights the issue of women’s safety in public spaces in India and the need for stricter laws and enforcement to ensure their safety.