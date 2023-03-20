Actor – politician Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Kirron shared the news and wrote, ‘I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested’.

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India’s Got Talent. Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in ‘Devdas’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and others.

She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher. Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Emergency’. ‘The Vaccine War’ revolves around India’s contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. ‘Emergency’ is Kangana Ranaut’s directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.