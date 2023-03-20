Coastal AP region received heavy rain

On Sunday, light to moderate rain fell widely across large portions of the north and south coasts of AP and Rayalaseema, followed by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts. Crop damage has reportedly been extremely severe. Due to a trough associated with the cyclonic circulation over neighbouring AP states, the majority of the coastal AP region experienced severe rain on Saturday. The Rayalaseema region, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh are all expected to experience isolated thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusts of 30 to 40 kmph on Monday, according to the weather office.

Due to the hailstorms and strong winds in the area, numerous other farmers also experienced significant losses. Close to harvest banana, mango, and papaya orchards suffered significant damage. Along Tadipathri main road in Narpala mandal, farmers organised a protest to demand compensation from the government for the significant losses. The rain caused many districts’ maximum temperatures to dip. A maximum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Narasapur, which is roughly 7.5 degree C below average. Cuddapah registered 33.10 degrees, a dip of 6.1 degrees, Kakinada 28.5 degrees, also recording a drop of 6.1 degrees, and Gannavaram recorded 29.7 degrees, a drop of 6.5 degrees.