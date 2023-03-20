IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: IRCTC announced a cost-effective tour package to Uttarakhand. The 5 nights and 6 days tour will start from March 23, 2023, and end in June 2023.

On the first day of the tour package, travelers will visit the Mansa Devi Temple and Chandi Devi Temple through the Haridwar ropeway. The following day, tourists will witness Ganga Aarti at Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Swarg Ashram, and Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. The tour package also offers an overnight stay in Haridwar and a visit to FRI, Tapkeshwar Temple, Deer Park, Shiv Mandir, and Paltan Bazar in Dehradun on the third day. On the fourth day, tourists will visit Kempty Fall and Gun Hill in Mussoorie before departing for Delhi from Dehradun.

The cost of the tour package is Rs. 63,435 for single person. Two passengers can book it for Rs. 39,890 each. The cost for a group of three is Rs. 34,100 per person. Travelers can visit IRCTC’s official website to book their tour package.